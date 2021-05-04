Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Takes $220,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its position in NVIDIA by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,609,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

Shares of NVDA traded down $29.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $563.79. 175,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,255,655. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $280.88 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The company has a market cap of $350.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.47, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

