Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 116 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.38. The stock has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.11.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

