KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives $27.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

KAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,322,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,040. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

