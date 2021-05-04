Semux (SEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $441,712.22

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Semux has a market cap of $441,712.22 and approximately $24.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can now be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00030113 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012126 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00010506 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003481 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

