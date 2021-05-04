Lead Wallet Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $5.12 million and $560,531.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00065365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.00269248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $631.15 or 0.01158330 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00032106 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.97 or 0.00739562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,554.96 or 1.00123058 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

