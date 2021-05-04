Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 40,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 172.4% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $377.79. The stock had a trading volume of 33,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,326. The firm has a market cap of $167.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.61 and a 200-day moving average of $361.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.42.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

