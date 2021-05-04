Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 2,573 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.85. 6,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,328. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.51 and a 200-day moving average of $189.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $213.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

