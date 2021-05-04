Exane BNP Paribas Reaffirms Overweight Rating for BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNPQY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised shares of BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $32.28. 136,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

