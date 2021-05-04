Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,065 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comcast stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.52. 449,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,147,564. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36. The company has a market cap of $258.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.
In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.
