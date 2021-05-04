Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,065 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.52. 449,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,147,564. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36. The company has a market cap of $258.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

