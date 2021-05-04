NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,524 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.13% of UnitedHealth Group worth $452,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $408.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $385.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.25. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $406.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.