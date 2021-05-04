Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.86. The stock had a trading volume of 63,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,712. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $105.12.

