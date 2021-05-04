FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%.

NYSE:FFG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.78. 9,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FBL Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is 43.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFG. Raymond James downgraded FBL Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised FBL Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

