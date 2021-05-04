loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE LDI traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. 1,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,620. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

Get loanDepot alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Several research firms recently commented on LDI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.