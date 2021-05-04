loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE LDI traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. 1,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,620. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $39.85.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
