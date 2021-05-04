Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in April

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,300 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 425,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 394.1 days.

CHRRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.31.

OTCMKTS:CHRRF remained flat at $$3.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

