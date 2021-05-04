Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Update

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTX. Maxim Group raised their price target on Entera Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Aegis began coverage on Entera Bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ENTX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.10. 11,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,591,978. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $35.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Entera Bio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Entera Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

