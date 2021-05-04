Incent (INCNT) Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $424,034.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent coin can now be purchased for $0.0871 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00065802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00269514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.10 or 0.01169275 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00032090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.49 or 0.00738508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,614.71 or 1.00709162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

