Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ATCO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 17,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,529. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

ATCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

