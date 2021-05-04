Falconswap Market Capitalization Achieves $13.20 Million (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a market cap of $13.20 million and $441,744.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Falconswap has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Falconswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00085238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00019370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00070371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.05 or 0.00870450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,443.94 or 0.10038593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00102130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00044459 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap (FSW) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FSWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Falconswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falconswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.