Verasity (VRA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $27.51 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Verasity has a market cap of $134.57 million and $27.51 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can now be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,729,910,874 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

