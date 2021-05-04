GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,604 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.23. 402,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,669,851. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $225.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

