JustInvest LLC Acquires 10,826 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,680 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.02. 314,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,669,851. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $80.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

