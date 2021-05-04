L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.95.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LB. UBS Group raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other L Brands news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 over the last 90 days. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in L Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in L Brands by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,141 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in L Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,393,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,467,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in L Brands by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.79. 196,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071,918. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average is $47.55.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

