Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.420-9.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.60 billion-$91.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.23 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.81. 554,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,150,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.40. The firm has a market cap of $441.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

