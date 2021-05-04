Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUPBY. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

FUPBY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,329. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.189 per share. This is a positive change from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.