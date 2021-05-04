Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have commented on FUPBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

OTCMKTS:FUPBY traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $13.11. 5,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,329. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.