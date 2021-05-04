Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VGT traded down $9.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.33. 4,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,080. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.04 and a 200-day moving average of $351.85. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

