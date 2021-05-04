DAGCO Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DAGCO Inc. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.0% in the first quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,192.1% in the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 50,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 46,193 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $213.01. 101,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783,137. The company has a market cap of $184.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.74 and a 200-day moving average of $167.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $213.38.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

