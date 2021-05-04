Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by ESL Trust Services LLC

ESL Trust Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,596 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 11.0% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $34,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,199,000 after purchasing an additional 193,961 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,035 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 428,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after purchasing an additional 179,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 145,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.27. The stock had a trading volume of 39,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,938. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $75.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.54.

