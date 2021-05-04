Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PDYPY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.83 and its 200-day moving average is $99.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

