Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KRYAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of KRYAY traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $131.44. 4,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,307. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $152.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.57.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

