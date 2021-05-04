The Force Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00016904 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.56 or 0.00312031 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001848 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001092 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000101 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.