Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Raised to $41.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial began coverage on Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $38.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

PWCDF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.66. 13,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,004. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $29.78.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.