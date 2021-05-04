Wrapped NXM Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $162.85 million and $72.80 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $97.11 or 0.00177660 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00086308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00019289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00070660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $477.72 or 0.00873979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,532.18 or 0.10120977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00102375 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00044449 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

WNXM is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

