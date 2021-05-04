Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.5% of JustInvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $93.85. The stock had a trading volume of 51,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,454. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $90.09 and a one year high of $97.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.