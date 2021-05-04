CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches Market Cap of $6.65 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $27,536.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 41.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001124 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 128.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00020559 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,637,111 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

