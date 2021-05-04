Frax Share Price Up 31.3% This Week (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for $7.45 or 0.00013636 BTC on major exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $75.16 million and $15.50 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00270283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $635.80 or 0.01163174 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00032093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.49 or 0.00738180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,497.33 or 0.99701374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,601,561 coins and its circulating supply is 10,084,263 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

