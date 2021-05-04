IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

TSE IBG traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.74. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.93. The stock has a market cap of C$318.28 million and a PE ratio of 21.66.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$98.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.16 million. Equities analysts expect that IBI Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

