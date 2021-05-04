Short Interest in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Decreases By 15.9%

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,700 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 524,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE MMI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.05. 4,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,194. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average is $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.03. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $40.89.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $250.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, Director George M. Marcus sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin E. Louie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $379,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,609.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,378 shares of company stock worth $18,229,987 in the last quarter. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.