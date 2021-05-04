Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 921,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE:MIC traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 18,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,689. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.54. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. Equities analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIC. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,387 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $73,105,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $34,523,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 587,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 379,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.