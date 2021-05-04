Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,753 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,320% compared to the average daily volume of 279 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:REED traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. 2,039,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $121.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 1,213.21% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Reed’s by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 41,437 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Reed’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Reed’s by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Reed’s by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 146,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

