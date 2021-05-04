Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,753 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,320% compared to the average daily volume of 279 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:REED traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. 2,039,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $121.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.27.
Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 1,213.21% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Reed’s by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 41,437 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Reed’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Reed’s by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Reed’s by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 146,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Reed’s
Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.