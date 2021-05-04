American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE AAT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.74. 7,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,811. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 117,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,480,941.00. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 5,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.87 per share, with a total value of $169,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,894 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,456,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

