Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 147,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,753. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $2,421,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,854,000 after buying an additional 2,141,568 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 23,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

