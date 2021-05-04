Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,158. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $71.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $174,680.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,078 shares in the company, valued at $674,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 830,033 shares of company stock worth $36,714,161. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,106,000 after buying an additional 2,114,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,953,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234,854 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,305,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 656,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,791,000 after purchasing an additional 202,890 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

