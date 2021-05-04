ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

ARCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens upped their target price on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $4.17 on Tuesday, hitting $79.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,013. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.48.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

