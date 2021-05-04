McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,087,351 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 11,683 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.15% of McDonald’s worth $243,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.99. 19,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,888. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

