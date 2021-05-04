Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38. The company has a market cap of $249.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

