Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 25.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in 3M by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 12,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,042 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,687. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $198.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $203.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.