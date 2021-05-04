Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $116.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

