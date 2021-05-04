National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Has $1.73 Billion Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,353,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 16.6% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,732,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.92. 349,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,400,086. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.20 and a 200 day moving average of $380.12. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

