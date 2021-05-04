iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by ESL Trust Services LLC

ESL Trust Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.1% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares during the period. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,507,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded down $4.69 on Tuesday, reaching $254.07. 49,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,917. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.68 and a 12 month high of $263.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.